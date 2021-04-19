Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $75.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $68.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.96. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $74.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of -81.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 2.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 34.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Western Digital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,067 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

