Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Bought by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,582 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,335,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,210 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 139,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 71,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. US Capital Advisors raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $19.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $647.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

