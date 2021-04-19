WEX (NYSE:WEX) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Critical Survey

WEX (NYSE:WEX) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

WEX has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Etsy has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.7% of WEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Etsy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of WEX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Etsy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WEX and Etsy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEX $1.72 billion 5.87 $99.01 million $8.34 27.46 Etsy $818.38 million 33.88 $95.89 million $0.76 289.46

WEX has higher revenue and earnings than Etsy. WEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Etsy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares WEX and Etsy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEX 7.47% 16.87% 3.98% Etsy 16.83% 46.30% 13.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for WEX and Etsy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEX 0 8 8 0 2.50 Etsy 1 1 17 0 2.84

WEX presently has a consensus price target of $209.87, suggesting a potential downside of 8.36%. Etsy has a consensus price target of $204.71, suggesting a potential downside of 6.94%. Given Etsy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Etsy is more favorable than WEX.

Summary

Etsy beats WEX on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc. provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as payroll related and employee benefit products in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Etsy Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia to purchase discounted shipping labels. In addition, the company offers various seller tools, including Shop Manager dashboard, a centralized hub for Etsy sellers to track orders, manage inventory, view metrics and statistics, and have conversations with their customers; Targeted Offers, a sales, promotion, and social media tool; educational resources, such as blog posts and video tutorials; Etsy Seller Handbook; and Etsy Teams, a platform to build personal relationships with other Etsy sellers. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

