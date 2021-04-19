Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at CIBC

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

WCP has been the subject of several other reports. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.00 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.27.

Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$5.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of C$3.49 billion and a PE ratio of -1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.49. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.82.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$238.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.4516014 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0143 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.73%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,940,406.84.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

