Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) PT Raised to $48.00 at KeyCorp

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Shares of WLL opened at $35.28 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.56.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $27,043,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,353,000 after buying an additional 276,219 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,170,000 after buying an additional 94,425 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 730,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,257,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 266.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after buying an additional 320,010 shares during the period. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

