William Blair Comments on Agile Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Agile Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). William Blair also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $1.82 on Monday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $159.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 698,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 26,218 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 156,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,427.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,573. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

