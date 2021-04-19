WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) PT Raised to $32.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Shares of WSC stock opened at $28.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $29.86.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. Analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $43,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,626 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,024,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,933,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,661,000 after acquiring an additional 680,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,270,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,804,000 after acquiring an additional 659,501 shares in the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.