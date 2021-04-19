Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.40.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $78.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $87.85. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average is $63.08.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $417.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

