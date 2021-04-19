Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 175 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 665.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.13.

NYSE AVLR opened at $148.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of -231.77 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.48. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. Avalara’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.49, for a total value of $152,317.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,337.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $593,063.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,439,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,371 shares of company stock valued at $14,686,176. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.