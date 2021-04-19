Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 628 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.0% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $29.95 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $213.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

