Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,736,000 after purchasing an additional 861,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,210 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,946,000 after acquiring an additional 236,264 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 627,289 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,416,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB opened at $55.12 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.78.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.