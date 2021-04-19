Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $715,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE stock opened at $525.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $325.21 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $465.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,958 shares of company stock worth $54,808,499. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.