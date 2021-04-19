Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $945,000 Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC cut its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 1,135.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $30.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average is $28.84. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $30.19.

