Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 1,289 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.68.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $39.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average is $31.16. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $337.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

