Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,593,000 after purchasing an additional 784,352 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,119,000 after purchasing an additional 632,273 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,039,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,431,000 after purchasing an additional 384,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.37 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.24.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.32%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.