Xcel Wealth Management LLC Invests $240,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,623,000 after purchasing an additional 195,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,362,000 after buying an additional 2,980,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DraftKings by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,497,000 after buying an additional 1,747,764 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,251,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,100,000 after acquiring an additional 322,459 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,087,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,198,000 after acquiring an additional 484,468 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their price target on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

Shares of DKNG opened at $57.98 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.32.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

