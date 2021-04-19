Xcel Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Trustmark by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in Trustmark by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 14,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,168,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trustmark news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $114,667.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $681,400.00. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TRMK opened at $33.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

