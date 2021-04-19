xRhodium (XRC) Trading Down 2.4% This Week

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for about $2.76 or 0.00004833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. xRhodium has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $1,592.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

xRhodium Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

