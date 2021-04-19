Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

YARIY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

YARIY stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.97. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.937 per share. This is an increase from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.45%.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

