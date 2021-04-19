Yara International ASA’s (YARIY) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on YARIY. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Yara International ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $26.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.15. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Equities analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.937 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 3.59%. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is 86.45%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.