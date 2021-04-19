Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

YTEN stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.17. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler acquired 101,400 shares of Yield10 Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $1,242,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 3.14% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

