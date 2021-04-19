YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 491.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,419 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $52.31 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

