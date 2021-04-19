YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,532 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 68.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $79.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.35. The company has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $80.21.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

