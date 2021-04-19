Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Yum China by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 427,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,650,000 after acquiring an additional 73,756 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in Yum China by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC opened at $60.10 on Monday. Yum China has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $64.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average of $58.02.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Yum China’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

