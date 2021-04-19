Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Rating Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YUMC. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.52. The company had a trading volume of 49,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,606. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.02. Yum China has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $64.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

