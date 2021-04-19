Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.92 million.

MDRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

MDRX traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.64. 1,631,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.40, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

