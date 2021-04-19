Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to Post $0.48 EPS

Equities analysts expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Ciena posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CIEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $111,300.00. Insiders have sold 45,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,902 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN opened at $56.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average is $49.60. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

