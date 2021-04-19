Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.11. Commercial Vehicle Group posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.70 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,575,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 213,636 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,345,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 205,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,987,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,678,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,806. The stock has a market cap of $311.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.