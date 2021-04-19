Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.19). Synchronoss Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 516.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNCR. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Synchronoss Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 309,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,320. The stock has a market cap of $137.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.21. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $28,646.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,419.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $100,538 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

