Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.02 Million

Brokerages forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will report sales of $122.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.25 million. Tilly’s reported sales of $77.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year sales of $631.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $617.49 million to $638.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $668.69 million, with estimates ranging from $651.96 million to $686.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $177.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.37 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLYS. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

In other Tilly’s news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $560,000.00. Also, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $155,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,644 shares of company stock worth $2,198,957 in the last 90 days. 28.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TLYS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 131,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,351. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $356.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.23 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.