Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). Trevena posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRVN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Trevena in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRVN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,446,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,741. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $277.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

