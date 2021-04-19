Zacks: Analysts Expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Cleveland-Cliffs reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 725%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 283,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,414,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $65,657,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,818,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,036,000 after purchasing an additional 105,547 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,833,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,354,255 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,718,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

