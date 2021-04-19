Zacks: Analysts Expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $405.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to announce sales of $405.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $433.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $374.35 million. Compass Diversified posted sales of $333.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.45 million. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

In related news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 4,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $94,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 2,312 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $55,557.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,324. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 50.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CODI opened at $24.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.77. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $14.58 and a one year high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

