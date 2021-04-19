Zacks: Analysts Expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to Announce $0.94 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.88. MSA Safety posted earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $388.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.60 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total value of $255,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,753,432.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $164,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $568,279.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,211 shares of company stock worth $3,012,755. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

MSA stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.70. 91,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,408. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $94.96 and a twelve month high of $172.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

