Zacks: Analysts Expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. The Ensign Group reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $726,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $1,425,829.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,797 shares of company stock worth $2,530,299 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.25. 449,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,978. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

