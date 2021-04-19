Zacks: Analysts Expect UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Analysts expect UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UWM Holdings Co. Class’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. Class will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow UWM Holdings Co. Class.

Get UWM Holdings Co. Class alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UWMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 322,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of UWM Holdings Co. Class at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,894,860. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans in 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UWM Holdings Co. Class (UWMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.