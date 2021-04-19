Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.13). AxoGen posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXGN. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

NASDAQ:AXGN traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.80. 329,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,646. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $725.74 million, a PE ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

