Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.13). Benefitfocus reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.83 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BNFT. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Benefitfocus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Benefitfocus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. 7,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,449. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.78. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

