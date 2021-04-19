Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.14). Compugen reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGEN. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Compugen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Compugen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $8.57 on Monday. Compugen has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $586.36 million, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Compugen by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 749,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 164,518 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter worth $1,510,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 72,394 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 570,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 54,649 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

