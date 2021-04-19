Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.33). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gemini Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ GMTX opened at $11.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.85. Gemini Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

