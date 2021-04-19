Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) to Post -$0.79 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.79) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the lowest is ($0.83). Nine Energy Service posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full-year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nine Energy Service.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.36). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 136.82% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

NINE traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 83,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,288. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $65.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 5.36. Nine Energy Service has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $6.59.

In other news, insider David Crombie sold 64,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $213,077.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,792 shares in the company, valued at $675,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ann G. Fox sold 20,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $68,351.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,510.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NINE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 470.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 69,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

