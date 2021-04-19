Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will post $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,700%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

PEBO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,425. The stock has a market cap of $663.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.43. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $36.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.78%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

