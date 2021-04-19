Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to Post $0.08 EPS

Analysts expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

RYN stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.83. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.57 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

In other Rayonier news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $171,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

