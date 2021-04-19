Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Will Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.47. WEC Energy Group posted earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

WEC stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.82. The stock had a trading volume of 32,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,403. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 57,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,176,000 after purchasing an additional 67,078 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,612,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,652,000 after acquiring an additional 69,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

