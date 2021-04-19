Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.37 Million

Analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will post sales of $108.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.60 million and the lowest is $107.99 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $68.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $466.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $461.41 million to $482.84 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $548.19 million, with estimates ranging from $537.66 million to $554.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bandwidth.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $113.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.61 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAND shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

BAND opened at $135.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -125.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $75.21 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.34 and a 200-day moving average of $158.05.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $87,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $770,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.73, for a total value of $1,081,642.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,993 over the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,845,000 after acquiring an additional 324,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at $27,097,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,449,000 after purchasing an additional 106,876 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 538.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 103,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,033,000 after purchasing an additional 90,098 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bandwidth (BAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.