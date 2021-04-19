Zacks: Brokerages Expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will post $2.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01 billion. Community Health Systems reported sales of $3.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $12.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $12.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CYH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.19. 141,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,619. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 83,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

