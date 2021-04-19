Zacks: Brokerages Expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.50 Million

Brokerages expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to report sales of $119.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.20 million and the lowest is $117.00 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $113.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $470.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $464.10 million to $480.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $470.80 million, with estimates ranging from $460.00 million to $486.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $118.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.80 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CVB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after buying an additional 46,654 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,829,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2,315.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 100,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 96,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.78. 10,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,407. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.63. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

