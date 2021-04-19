Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Will Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) will report $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Jacobs Engineering Group posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on J. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.46.

Shares of J stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.72. The company had a trading volume of 628,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $69.17 and a 12 month high of $136.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.14 and its 200 day moving average is $110.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

