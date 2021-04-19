Zacks: Brokerages Expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Will Announce Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will announce earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the highest is $4.26. Moderna reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 848.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on MRNA. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of MRNA traded down $8.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.27. 234,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,650,862. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.57. Moderna has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,639.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $2,819,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,649,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,543,689.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,702,166 shares of company stock valued at $830,534,677. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,202,000 after acquiring an additional 239,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after acquiring an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $240,913,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,570,000 after acquiring an additional 93,688 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

