Zacks: Brokerages Expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Equities analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to post $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings. NCR posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $6.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $7.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $7.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

NCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NCR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of NCR stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $40.66. 1,140,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,954. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.19. NCR has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $41.81.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 44.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of NCR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 69.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 6.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

